Only one month left until Gathering of Eagles

The countdown is on! Gathering of Eagles is only one month away. It’s time for attendees to get excited about coming together with all of your real estate colleagues from across the country. The conference kicks off on June 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Join in on the can’t-miss event for real estate leaders as we forge opportunities together. To register, click here or the link above.

This year, we’re bringing our all to Gathering of Eagles. It has been a challenging year for everyone in the housing industry. From real estate to mortgage and title, all sectors are feeling the crunch of low inventory, higher rates and even higher prices. Technology — specifically AI — has been a hot topic, along with data, housing affordability and preparing for the next generation of real estate professionals.

Get the low-down on all these topics at Gathering of Eagles. Day one will kick off with DealMakers, a one-day-only event focusing on M&A in the real estate world. DealMakers speakers include Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, Chrissy Oliver, senior director of M&A at Compass and David Lykken, chief transformation officer at Transformation Mortgage Solutions. DealMakers is only available for VIP ticket holders, so you reserve your spot today!

Following DealMakers, Gathering of Eagles will begin in full force. From CEO Playbooks to sessions focusing on data and technology, there is no shortage of wisdom to be gained at GOE. And, while we work hard, we will also play hard. Networking activities like the charity golf tournament and wine tasting sponsored by UWM as well the pickleball tournament sponsored by InsideRE can all be enjoyed after a knowledge-filled conference day.

Catch all the senior leaders in real estate. Gary Keller, co-founder of Keller Williams, Jason Riverio, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, will be on stage at Gathering of Eagles.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the Charity Golf Tournament! This networking activity allows you to connect with colleagues over a round of golf while giving back to a worthy cause: Realtors Relief Foundation. Gathering of Eagles is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. We can’t wait to see you in Austin, Texas.