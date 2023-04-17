One month left to reserve your room block for GOE

There is one month left to lock in the special Gathering of Eagles room price of $279/night before the block closes on May 18, 2023.

The RealTrends Gathering of Eagles kicks off on June 18, 2023, and we want you to join us for every minute of this knowledge-packed event at the Omni Barton Creek. All of the DealMakers and Gathering of Eagles events, networking sessions and panels will be held on the property.

The Omni Barton Creek has four pools, a spa, seven restaurants and bars and several golf courses for guests to enjoy. Attendees can buy tickets to play in the charity golf tournament on the Fazios Canyon Course, recently voted one of the best golf courses in Texas. Attendees may also check out the resort’s other amenities during the other networking events like the wine tasting and social receptions.

This year’s Gathering of Eagles features legendary speakers like Gary Keller, Mike Staver, Logan Mohtashami and more. There are sessions for leaders interested in finance, M&A, MLS innovation and business expansion. Plus, don’t miss the inside scoop on the future of real estate technology, commission lawsuits and other legal updates.

For more information check out the Omni Barton Creek website or reach out to events@hwmedia.com. To lock in your room today, go here. To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders and broker-owners.

See y’all in Texas!