Keller Williams’ Jason Mitchell to speak at Gathering of Eagles

Does team work make the dream work? Find out at Gathering of Eagles 2023. Real estate teams and teamerages have become an increasingly popular business model in the housing industry. But putting together a winning team doesn’t happen overnight, as real estate leader Jason Mitchell could tell you.

Jason Mitchell is the founder and CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group. Attendees can find Mitchell on stage during the session, “The Evolution of Teams.” He will be joined during this session by Leigh Brown, president of North Carolina Association of Realtors and Jose Medina, CEO of Powered by Impact Keller Williams. Anthony Lamacchia, CEO of Lamacchia Companies Inc. and a RealTrends GameChanger, will moderate their discussion.

Mitchell is an expert in creating high-producing teams. His team ranks number one in the U.S. with more than 8,000 transactions closed and $3.5 billion in sales volume for 2022. Mitchell’s expertise has led his company to a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and several other accolades. This winning streak doesn’t only apply to Mitchell’s team leadership. As an individual agent, he was the number-one producing agent in the state of Arizona for several years. Mitchell also received the National Homeownership Award and was named a Top Entrepreneur under 40 by Forbes. Mitchell himself sits on the board of several real estate companies including Zillow and Rocket Homes.

During “The Evolution of Teams,” session, Mitchell and his fellow team leaders will discuss the strategies behind building effective teams and working with brokerages to integrate teams into the fabric of a brokerage’s business model.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Mitchell will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Rory Golod, Michelle Ressler and others.