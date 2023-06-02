Inside Real Estate launches CORE Listing Machine & Design Center

Inside Real Estate, an independent real estate software company and technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and top franchise brands, unveiled last week its latest innovation: the enhanced CORE Listing Machine & Design Center.

The CORE tool connects directly to the multiple listing service (MLS) and automatically generates a comprehensive marketing campaign for properties at all stages of the listing process.

“These tools free up agents’ time, allow full control over branding and market presence, and most importantly, deliver incredible value to both their seller and buyer clients,” Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, said.

The CORE Listing Machine & Design Center distinguishes itself as the only marketing solution in the industry with both direct MLS and print vendor integrations. By connecting to an agent’s MLS, the system automatically populates property details and generates a complete marketing campaign for each listing.

Key features include single property websites with full-screen images, a mortgage calculator, and multiple engagement options for potential buyers.

Additionally, agents can customize listing kits to match the unique design and dynamics of the property they are promoting, thus enhancing their marketing efforts and providing greater value to seller clients.

The platform also allows agents to create custom listing videos with custom intros, outros, music, and voiceover capabilities, maximizing listing exposure and SEO value. These videos can be posted directly to an agent’s YouTube page.

Social media automation is another component of the CORE Listing Machine & Design Center, enabling agents to maintain a consistent, branded social media presence and stay top-of-mind with customers. The Design Center simplifies the creation of custom branded print and digital assets, offering a library of premium, customizable templates that can be leveraged across various channels with just a few clicks.

The platform’s direct print integration capabilities also allow agents to effortlessly create printed assets to strengthen their brand and effectively market their listings.

“Our goal is always to provide best-in-class, streamlined solutions to our team that will allow them to make an impact and drive business without having to leave our ecosystem to find the solutions they need,” Wendi Iglesias, CIO of The Keyes Company, said. “Now, we have everything we need to market ourselves and our listings in one easy-to-use platform.”

Early data indicates strong adoption of the CORE Listing Machine & Design Center. Since its rollout, over 300,000 assets have already been auto-generated. The availability of the CORE Listing Machine & Design Center to all kvCORE users will continue over the next few months.

Inside Real Estate is an independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is renowned for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization by empowering brokerages to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.