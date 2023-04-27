ERA’s Eddie Wilder to speak on local M&A at RealTrends DealMakers

Growth in your local market is a natural fit as small teamerages are looking for a place to land in an uncertain economy. Walkovers are a huge opportunity right now. And, local M&A should not be overlooked as a clear path to expansion. Learn the best practices for M&A from masters of the art of the deal at DealMakers on the first day of RealTrends Gathering of Eagles 2023.

One such master, Eddie Wilder, is the president and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty. His session, “Local M&A as a Means of Growth,” will take place on June 18 at DealMakers. Wilder will be joined on stage by senior advisor to RealTrends, Steve Murray, Todd Conklin of Coldwell Banker and Peter Hunt of Hunt Real Estate.

Wilder has been in the business since 1995, and his commitment to top-notch service has propelled his business through constantly changing market conditions. Now, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the southeast. Wilder runs his business with honesty and integrity as his North star.

During Wilder’s session, “Local M&A as a Means of Growth,” he, Murray and the other panelists will examine the best practices for local expansion, gaining market share and becoming local experts.

DealMakers is a one-day-only event open to Gathering of Eagles VIP ticket holders. Attendees will get the low-down on all things M&A, including valuation, prospecting for candidates, best practices for expanding local growth and structuring solid deals. Other M&A visionaries like Rick Davidson and Peter Luft can also be found on stage throughout DealMakers.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. HW+ members receive special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18th. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Wilder will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Chrissy Oliver, David Lykken and others.