Christie’s Natalie Hamrick to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

The key to attracting the right people to your business is finding a candidate with passion, experience and an innovative spirit. Leaders at Gathering of Eagles will give you the strategies you need to go from recruiting talent to attracting it. Register today to gear up for their insights.

One such leader, Natalie Hamrick, is the executive vice president of the Americas at Christie’s International Real Estate. Attendees can find her on stage during, “The Law of Attraction.”

Hamrick is responsible for expanding the Christie’s affiliate network, overseeing support for the current partners and strengthening the global network.

Joining Hamrick during this session is Brian Boero, co-founder of 1000watt, Christine Hansen, broker-owner of Century 21 Hansen Realty and Mark Johnson, managing partner at Recruiting Insight. Johnson will lead the conversation so attendees leave the table with an easy-to-understand, step-by-step plan for attracting top talent formulated by leaders in the industry who have deep expertise in building strong teams.

Hamrick has held several positions at Christie’s over the past decade. These include vice president of business development and associate vice president of marketing. She has also served as vice president of brand growth for @ properties. Her experience in strengthening working relationships and creating alliances with internal and external stakeholders gives her a competitive edge when it comes to attracting to talent.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, and experience this day in the life for yourself, click here. And, don’t forget to register for the charity golf tournament! Enjoying a round on the green among colleagues is a great networking opportunity at GOE. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Hamrick will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Jake Hamilton, Denee Evans and others.