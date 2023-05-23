Century 21 expands New York presence with Pleasantville affiliate

Century 21 Real Estate announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its presence in New York with the addition of Hire Realty LLC, a boutique real estate firm based in Pleasantville that has been serving residents in Westchester County, New York City, and Connecticut since 2017.

Under the new affiliation, the firm will operate as CENTURY 21 Hire Realty, gaining access to CENTURY 21’s technology, marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and productivity platform.

Nicholas McMillan, broker/owner of Hire Realty, has been leading the company since its establishment in 2017. With a background in real estate since 2013, McMillan aims to leverage his expertise in operations and management to create a conducive environment for his affiliated agents to succeed. He emphasizes a collaborative approach, hands-on coaching support, and a commitment to utilizing innovative technology and marketing tools.

Recognizing the limitations of independent operations, McMillan saw the affiliation with CENTURY 21 as an opportunity for expansion and increased visibility. By leveraging the brand’s awareness and trust, he aims to reach a wider audience and provide exceptional service to both his agents and clients.

McMillan plans to utilize the assets and name recognition of CENTURY 21 to expand the firm’s footprint through selective recruiting, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions.

“Real estate is a business that revolves around helping people, and I am looking forward to being able to help my affiliated agents succeed so they can not only support their families but their clients’ families as well,” said McMillan. “Being part of the CENTURY 21 network allows us to do just that.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, expressed excitement in welcoming McMillan and his team to the network. He praised McMillan’s business acumen and passion for the mission of real estate, which aligns with the values of Century 21.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., is a global leader in real estate franchising, with approximately 13,600 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide. The company boasts over 148,000 independent sales professionals.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.